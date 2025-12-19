Coalition To FG: Declare Rimingado National Anti-Corruption Hero

A coalition of civil society groups has called on the Federal Government to declare former chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, a national anti-corruption hero.

The coalition under the aegis of Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) described Rimingado as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding anti-corruption fighter who risked his life for the good of Nigerians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Deputy President of NHRC, Mr Babatunde Adeleke, called for an immediate halt to the harassment, intimidation and humiliation of the former anti-corruption chairman.

The Coalition said the police should stop the surveillance placed on him and his family. It said: “Rimingado is currently being hunted for exposing scandalous sleaze running into billions of Naira being the fall out of the mismanagement of Kano State public funds.”

The NHRC said by declaring him a national hero, the Federal Government would have inspired millions of Nigerians who are shocked that a man of conscience can be so hunted for speaking the truth.

It added that during his tenure, he launched an intensive investigation into public finances based on complaints he received from the public. It added: “He did his job diligently and in good faith to God and to mankind. In the process, he discovered corruption running into over N20 billion.