Coalition Stages Rally, Seeks End To Sabotage In Petroleum Sector

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the umbrella Partner for National Economic Progress (PANEP), has staged a peaceful rally in Abuja, calling for an end to acts of sabotage undermining Nigeria’s petroleum industry and other clandestine attacks against individual investments in the sector.

The rally themed ‘National Unity Against Sabotage: Reclaiming Our Petroleum Sector for the People,” took off from the Unity Fountain Abuja to the Federal Secretariat and the National Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition, Comrade Olayinka Dada stressed that the petroleum industry remains critical to Nigeria’s economy and must be protected from acts that weakens production and government revenue.

Dada who wondered why a few elements were allegedly bent on hijacking the industry for personal gains, noted there was an urgent need for a coordinated civic action to support the Federal Government efforts in sanitizing the sector and holding saboteurs accountable.

He said: “The Nigerian petroleum sector remains a critical component of the national economy.”