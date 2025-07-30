Coalition: Snub ADC’s Overtures, Saraki Tells PDP

Erstwhile Kwara State Governor, Bukola Saraki yesterday urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state to snub overtures from African Democratic Congress (ADC). Speaking at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting at his Ilorin residence, the former Senate President urged them to remain steadfast and loyal to the party.

He said he never asked any party member to participate in the new coalition – ADC – because all levels of the PDP are intact and formidable. He said: “I’m here as a democrat, whose people have asked to clarify a number of issues about the party.

“You have all been observing what’s been happening at the national level of our party and you want to know the situation. I owe you that to come down and explain to you.

“Number two, you’re all aware of innuendos that have been given about what I know and what I don’t know. “I believe I must come and let you hear from the horse’s mouth, so you can know the true position of the matter.”

Saraki told members to take the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) scheduled to begin on August 18 seriously. Kwara PDP Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed, said the party remains intact and indivisible despite the expectations of many to join the new coalition.

He said: “The PDP is the only opposition party in the country. “There’s no other opposition. The PDP has nothing to do with the coalition and we will win in the next general election.” Mohammed added: “The PDP is intact in Kwara State we don’t have any problems across the 193 wards.”