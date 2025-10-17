Coalition Slams Fresh Attempt To Malign Tunji-Ojo

…Vows to Petition DSS, CCB Over Campaign of Calumny

Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Civic Protection has condemned what it described as a renewed attempt to create needless controversy and malign the integrity of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over unfounded claims regarding his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The statement, jointly signed by Comrade Adesemoye Olakitan and Comrade Chisom Ochiaga, described the latest smear campaign as “a coordinated act of political mischief, driven by fear and envy of the Minister’s rising profile and outstanding performance in public office.”

According to the coalition, “despite the fact that Dr Tunji-Ojo has been given a clean bill of health through verifiable investigations conducted by respected media organisations, security agencies, and credible political stakeholders, some desperate politicians, particularly from Ondo State, have continued to deploy faceless NGOs to spread baseless allegations.”

The groups warned that the latest attacks were not just against the person of Dr Tunji-Ojo but also part of a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilising the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are using this medium to alert President Tinubu that those behind this emerging wave of malicious propaganda are agents commissioned by the so-called opposition coalition in Nigeria to discredit his administration,” the statement read.

“Their ultimate goal is to ridicule sectors of governance that have restored the confidence of Nigerians, particularly through the transformational leadership of men like Dr Tunji-Ojo.”

The coalition further announced that it would be submitting a formal petition on Monday to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and other relevant security agencies to expose and prosecute the sponsors of the ongoing campaign of calumny against the Minister and the government of President Tinubu.

Reaffirming their support for Dr Tunji-Ojo, the coalition hailed the “revolutionary transformation” he has brought to the Ministry of Interior, citing massive reforms in passport processing, correctional services, and border management as part of his enduring contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Rather than being distracted by baseless blackmail, Nigerians should continue to celebrate Dr Tunji-Ojo as one of the shining examples of purposeful leadership in this administration,” the statement concluded.

The coalition urged the public to disregard what it called “the latest round of political gossip masquerading as activism,” describing it as “a failed plot by threatened politicians to derail progress and tarnish integrity.”