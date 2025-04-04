Coalition Slams EFCC For Declaring Aisha Achimugu Wanted

Share

The Coalition for Accountability and Good Governance yesterday slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for declaring Aisha Achimugu wanted despite informing the commission that she is outside the country for medical reasons.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the coalition also carpeted the agency for raiding Achimugu’s residence.

Spokesman for the group Adeniran Olugbenga asked the EFCC to operate within the confines of the law and respect citizens’ fundamental rights.

He said: “We are fully aware that on the 4th of March 2025, the EFCC, through its Port Harcourt zonal office, sent an invitation to Mrs. Achimugu.

“In good faith and in adherence to due process, she promptly responded on the 5th of March, informing the Commission that she was out of the country for medical reasons and requested an extension at their convenience.

“Despite this, when she did not receive a response from the EFCC regarding her rescheduling request, she followed up with another letter a week later and subsequently wrote directly to the EFCC Chairman.

This letter was duly acknowledged. “However, in an unexpected and troubling turn of events, Mrs. Achimugu was shockingly declared wanted by the EFCC on the 15th of March 2025.

“This action has subjected Mrs. Achimugu and her family to severe emotional distress.

“Even more worrisome is the fact that, despite the EFCC’s public assurances under its current leadership that it has banned night raids, operatives of the Commission stormed the Abuja residence of Mrs. Achimugu in the dead of night.

“This raid saw her family members, domestic staff, and even her 80-year-old mother subjected to harassment, intimidition, and undue distress.”

