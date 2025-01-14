Coalition Seeks Partnership With NASENi To Revamp Nigeria’s Economy

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Efficiency in Governance (CiSGEG), led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has called for citizen collaboration with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), to accelerate industrialisation, create jobs and revamp the Nigerian economy.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the Chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Danesi Momoh underscored the need for citizens not to lose hope but to continue to support government agencies and policies for optimum performance.

Momoh who doubles as Executive Director of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), lauded the uncommon giant strides of NASENI under Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who according to him has consciously aligned the agency through his innovative ideas with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He said: “It is true that most government agencies are not delivering up to the expectations of Nigerians but we must not give up. Our support and collaboration are very important, not just as civil society organisations but also as individuals. We must not generalise but painstakingly ascertain which agencies are working and those that are drawing us back. It is our duty to support those who are working and expose those clogging the wheels of national development.

“NASENI under Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, a vibrant youth and one of the youngest CEOs in the current administration, has witnessed an uncommon transformation and has become a good example of one of the few agencies that are actively working to alleviate the hardship and pains of Nigerians, thanks to the uncanny ability of Mr President for talent hunting.

“Let us put on record here that the core mandate of NASENI is to promote technological advancement and industrialisation in Nigeria. This was a mirage until about 15 months ago when Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu assumed office and swung into action, bringing an unparalleled vigour to the agency and matching policy with actions towards enhanced industrialisation.

“Mr Halilu understands his assignment to reposition Nigeria as a powerhouse of science, technology and innovation in the global scene.

“Thus, he has built a 21st-century institution founded on the principles of creation, collaboration and commercialisation, thereby, converting scientific knowledge and skills available to support and advance Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). NASENI has indeed, become a centre of Nigeria’s industrialisation and job creation drive, bolstering economic activities and contributing to the GDP.

“Also, the vision to reposition the agency towards the achievement of its mandate led to the development of 4 pillar strategic launch pad based on Rapid Innovation, Knowledge Sharing, Local Material Leverage and Commercialisation. These pillars are said to serve as the agency’s compass in navigating its course.

“In other to unlock energy and natural resources, he has established Nigeria’s biggest Auto Conversion and Reverse Engineering Centre in Abuja (with a plan to replicate it in 36 States of the Federation) and also attracted $150 million investment for battery factory manufacturing plant.

“Efforts to diversify the economy have led to the launching of 35 market-ready products, including solar irrigation systems, electric tricycles, solar street lamps, smartphones, laptops, lithium batteries, LED bulbs, NASENI-KIA Hybrid vehicles, solar mounting racks, solar panels, Save 80 Stove etc.

“In the area of agriculture and food security, NASENI has started refurbishing 55,000 moribund tractors across Nigeria, kick-started Irrigate Nigeria Project, established a coal-based Fertilizer manufacturing plant in Nigeria and developed solar irrigation systems.”

The Coalition, therefore, urged all citizens, civil society groups, youths and all well-meaning Nigerians “to celebrate the achievements recorded by the agency so far and actively engage with the agency in line with its mandate and activities to drive industrialisation towards job creation, national economic growth and development in line with the mission and vision of the current administration.”

Share

Please follow and like us: