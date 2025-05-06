Coalition Protests DSS, Arrest Of 2 Rights Activists In Edo

Share

A coalition of Civil Society groups and human rights activists in Edo State under the umbrella of Civil Society Community, Edo State, yesterday caused gridlock at the city centre; Oba Ovonramwen Square and adjoining roads in Benin City as they protested the continued detention of two human rights activists, Kola Edokpayi and Hadson Oracle.

The duo were arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) over a plan to organize a pro Ibrahim Traore ( Burkina Faso president) protest which was reportedly called off after their meeting with the Commissioner of Police but were still picked up by the DSS since April 30.

The groups said they met with the leadership of the DSS who promised to release them on Friday but have failed to do that and to worsen the situation, they have been denied access to their lawyers, family members and associates and this may have fuelled the speculation that they may have been moved to Abuja.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson and Legal Adviser of the group, Rev. David Ugolor and Abraham Oviawe, they expressed disappointment that the DSS did not fulfil its promise of releasing their comrades.

