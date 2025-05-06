New Telegraph

May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coalition Protests DSS,…

Coalition Protests DSS, Arrest Of 2 Rights Activists In Edo

A coalition of Civil Society groups and human rights activists in Edo State under the umbrella of Civil Society Community, Edo State, yesterday caused gridlock at the city centre; Oba Ovonramwen Square and adjoining roads in Benin City as they protested the continued detention of two human rights activists, Kola Edokpayi and Hadson Oracle.

The duo were arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) over a plan to organize a pro Ibrahim Traore ( Burkina Faso president) protest which was reportedly called off after their meeting with the Commissioner of Police but were still picked up by the DSS since April 30.

The groups said they met with the leadership of the DSS who promised to release them on Friday but have failed to do that and to worsen the situation, they have been denied access to their lawyers, family members and associates and this may have fuelled the speculation that they may have been moved to Abuja.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson and Legal Adviser of the group, Rev. David Ugolor and Abraham Oviawe, they expressed disappointment that the DSS did not fulfil its promise of releasing their comrades.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Guber Poll: Anambra Not For Sale, Says APGA National Chair
Read Next

World Press Freedom: Ajadi Urges Govts To Uphold Freedom Of Expression
Share
Copy Link
×