Coalition Praises Tinubu’s Reforms, Tunji-Ojo’s Role In Nat’l Transformation

Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations has hailed President Bola Tinubu for rekindling hope in the Nigerian people through purposeful leadership and the appointment of competent ministers, with particular reference to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Coalition, in a statement by its leaders, Chisom Ochiaga and Obaseyi Ogunrinde, emphasised that the President’s Independence Day address resonated with Nigerians not only because of its frank assessment of the nation’s challenges but also because it showcased tangible progress already recorded in critical areas of governance.

The group described the mention of Hon. Tunji-Ojo in the President’s speech as a “classical example of what Nigeria gains when competence, dedication, and vision are placed above politics in leadership appointments.”

According to the coalition, Tinubu’s recognition of the Interior Minister’s stellar performance has further confirmed that the administration’s reformist agenda is on the right track.

“The President’s acknowledgement of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s achievements in the Interior Ministry is a reflection of how the government’s bold reforms are resolving the nation’s long-standing challenges. Nigerians now see how effective governance can transform institutions once regarded as stumbling blocks,” the coalition stated.

The group cited sweeping reforms championed by the Ministry of Interior under Tunji-Ojo, including the digitisation of passport application and processing systems, the drastic reduction in bureaucratic bottlenecks within immigration services, and a renewed efficiency in the handling of correctional facilities.

These reforms, it noted, have restored public confidence in the ministry and demonstrated the tangible benefits of President Tinubu’s commitment to appointing the right people into leadership positions.

The coalition further noted that Tunji-Ojo’s drive to sanitise the operations of agencies under his ministry, ensure transparency, and deploy technology in service delivery has endeared the Tinubu administration to even its staunchest critics.

“The Interior Ministry has become a model of reform, efficiency, and innovation, thanks to the leadership of Hon. Tunji-Ojo.

“This is why Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, including those once sceptical of the administration, are beginning to rally behind the President’s vision,” the coalition remarked.

Reaffirming its stance, the Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations pledged unrelenting support for the progress of Nigeria under President Tinubu.

“As far as the policies of this administration remain pro-people, we will continue to stand firmly behind President Tinubu and the reformist ministers like Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“His example must be replicated across other sectors to deepen the dividends of democracy,” the statement concluded.

The coalition’s endorsement reflects growing acknowledgement within civic spaces that Tinubu’s reforms, as exemplified by the Interior Ministry, are rekindling faith in governance and opening a new chapter of hope for Nigeria.