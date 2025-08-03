Coalition: Politicians Wanted To Buy ADC- Ex-chair, Nwosu

Immediate past National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, said he rejected offers from various political groups that wanted to adopt the party as a platform to contest the 2027 general elections.

ADC was on July 2, unveiled as coalition platform for the next general elections. And on Tuesday, July 29, Nwosu formally stepped down as the party’s National Chairman to make way for former President of the Senate, David Mark, to takeover interim National Chairmanship of the ADC.

As founder and pioneer National Chairman, Nwosu told Sunday Telegraph in an exclusive interview, that he refused to allow ADC to be used as multipurpose vehicle by opportunistic politicians to achieve their political ambition.

“We formed ADC as a pan-African political party. It must be Africa focused, and Nigeria has almost 20 per cent of the population of Africa,” Nwosu explained.

He told this reporter that when the overtures were made to him, he insisted that those desiring to use ADC as coalition platform must have the interest of the country at heart.

“They thought I was not going to step down but I told them that even if they want me to leave my position immediately and become an ordinary floor member, I am ready to do it, but I must see the commitment in them.

“We are not the type of political party that collect money and support a particular presidential candidate. ADC is not that type of party, and if that is what they want, they should look for another political party.

“From the time ADC was established, the intention was to bring Nigerians together. We made sure ADC is not a platform someone can just use as ‘molue’, a multi-special purpose vehicle just to contest election.

“Right from 2007 when we first had Prof. Pat Utomi as our presidential candidate, the intention was to bring all Nigerians together. This time, almost 20 years after, Nigerians have seen why ADC is a party. If there is any party that was tactfully put together, it is ADC,” Nwosu boasted.

According to him, his dream is to see “ADC planted in villa, and by the grace of God, it is going to happen.”

Nwosu had earlier disclosed that he was offered three ministerial slots, one for himself and two for his nominees, only if he would not allow ADC to be used as coalition platform.

“They feel that it is all about money, and they will tell you, if you can’t get them with this amount of money, what you need is more money.

“But, we in ADC, especially the NWC members, we said, no. We rejected every offer,” he said.

Going down memory lane, Nwosu said the political disagreement between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, former President of the Senate, denied him ministerial appointment in 1999.

“I wanted to leave politics, but then we decided to form APGA (All Progressive Grand Alliance),” he disclosed.

As pioneer National Treasurer of APGA, Nwosu was credited with nurturing of the party in Anambra State. He still believes he was robbed of the party’s governorship ticket in 2003.

“I spent my personal money and made APGA what it is in Anambra State. I defeated Peter (Obi at APGA’s primary). But somehow, I was denied the ticket but what God said will become nobody can change,” he consoled himself.

ADC was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2006, and according to Nwosu, the party was conceived to be “African focused, continental and then global.

“This party was constructed to put Nigerians of the driving seat of transformation and development.”

He said he believed that the party is in good hands, and dismissed the claim by the former Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala, that he has taken over as interim National Chairman, as none issue.

Nwosu reiterated that it was the decision of the party stakeholders to welcome coalition members into the party, and for ADC to be used as coalition platform.

“We held several National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings and National Working Committee (NWC), and INEC was represented at these meetings, before the decision was taken.

“That is why I told you I don’t want to talk about it,” Nwosu stated.

Bala, with Nasarowo ward of Gombe Local Government Area of Gombe State as his address, had in a letter dated May 17, 2015, and addressed to the ADC National Chairman, said he accepted to resign as a member of the National Working Committee of the party “with effect from 26 May, 2025.”

The former Deputy National Chairman explained that his, “resignation is to make way for a smooth and effective coalition and restructuring” of the party.

He expressed readiness to serve in any other capacity he may be called upon in future.