Coalition Petitions EFCC, Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Ganduje

A coalition of 51 of anti-corruption groups has formally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the arrest and prosecution of Umar Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State and current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition, dated November 4, 2024, and acknowledged by the EFCC on November 7, had outlined numerous allegations of bribery and misappropriation against Ganduje. Recall that Ganduje’s tenure as governor from 2015 to 2023 had been marred by accusations of corruption, including a recent fraud charge filed by the Kano State government.

This charge alleged that Ganduje allegedly conspired to divert over N57.43 billion meant for the 44 local government areas of Kano State, allegedly using the funds to acquire luxurious properties locally and internationally.

Specific allegations against Ganduje include orchestrating a scheme to syphon funds through various accounts, converting them into cash and foreign currencies between 2020 and 2023, and multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misappropriation.

A total of 143 witnesses, including local government cashiers, foreign currency exchange operators, and former bank employees, are expected to provide crucial testimony.

In the petition co-signed by Dr. Johnson Nebechi and Comrade Umar Ideresu, the convener and spokesperson respectively, the National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) said these allegations warrant immediate investigation and action.

The petition said: “In 2023, the Kano State Public Complaints and AntiCorruption Commission (PCACC) invited Ganduje for questioning, but he did not honor the invitation.

A Kano State High Court also fixed April 17, 2024, for Ganduje’s arraignment on eight counts involving an alleged $413,000 bribe and misappropriation of N1.38 billion.”

