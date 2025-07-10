Coalition: PDP Attacks David Mark, Suswam Over Defections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday slammed former Senate President David Mark, former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam and other leaders of the party in the state for the manner they defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Mark is the interim chairman of the coalition aiming to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a communiqué, the PDP Benue North West caucus said those who left for the ADC “have no capacity to rescue anyone from anywhere”.

The caucus added: “On the excitement over the new political platform, the PDP leaders described former members of the party who have joined the coalition as an assemblage of nomadic politicians who are only seeking to destabilise the party for their personal and political gains.

“They are aggrieved because they were out manoeuvred when they attempted to seize the structures of the PDP for merchandise.

“They have no capacity to rescue anyone from anywhere. It is a truism that the PDP remains the only party committed to protecting our heritage, land, and people.”