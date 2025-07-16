Coalition: Ondo ADC Rejects State, LG Coordinators

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State has rejected the coordinators appointed for the state and the 18 Local Government Areas of the state insisting on the existing structures of the party.

The Executive Committee of the party in a statement through its Publicity Secretary, Eniola Olurotimi said they remain firmly in office, debunking any misinformation and rumours suggesting a leadership change in the party.

The coalition has appointed a former member of the House of Representatives, Prof Bode Ayorinde as its state coordinator and 18 others as local government coordinators.

However, the party executive said the Committee led by Chief Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo, is the duly recognized and constitutionally appointed leadership of the ADC in the state.

The executive committee of the party in the state said “We urge all party members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard any misleading claims or publications suggesting a change in the Ondo State executive. Chief (Mrs) Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo remains the authentic and recognised Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo State.”

Olurotimi, in his statement, said the ADC emphasized its commitment to stability, transparency, and grassroots mobilisation, assuring members that the leadership remains focused on the party’s vision and preparations for future elections.

It read “All the list of names announced by certain people to coordinate local government offices of ADC in Ondo State is hereby not acceptable, null and void as it runs counter to the subsisting order within the Party. Therefore, all those so appointed must immediately desist from exercising any authority whatsoever on behalf of the Party.”

Speaking on the national political developments, Olurotimi said

“The Coalition of Parties in Nigeria has resolved to join forces with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to bring an end to the ongoing hardship and misrule caused by the APC government. This historic alliance is aimed at restoring hope, unity, and prosperity to Nigerians.”

The statement warned individuals and groups against impersonating party authority or taking actions outside the constitutional framework of the ADC. It reiterated that any future appointments at the local level will be made by the party’s constitution and with the full consent of the state executive.

Olurotimi said the reaffirmation of the ADC Executive structure in the state serves as a reminder that legitimacy and internal order remain the cornerstone of ADC operations.

According to him, under the leadership of Chief Ojo, the party would continue to strengthen its grassroots base and stand as a credible political alternative to the current ruling party. He called on the stakeholders to maintain discipline and unity.

The Ondo State ADC leadership also cautioned against attempts to destabilize the party through unauthorized statements or actions by individuals with no mandate from the national body or the state structure.

The party has called for calm and cooperation as it continues to promote democratic values, inclusion, and grassroots engagement in the state.