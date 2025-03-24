New Telegraph

March 24, 2025
March 24, 2025
Coalition Of Unified Political Party Almost Concluded – Lukman

The former North-West Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has revealed that discussions on forming a unified opposition party to challenge the ruling in the 2027 elections are in their final stages.

Lukman made this remark on Monday in reaction to Atiku Abubakar’s recent announcement that opposition leaders were working on a coalition to take on APC in the next general elections.

According to Lukman, Atiku’s declaration has sparked intense national debate, and while no final decisions have been made, consultations are at an advanced stage.

He stated that the main focus of the talks is securing a commitment from leaders to work together, even if it means setting aside their personal ambitions for 2027.

Another critical aspect is deciding which political party will serve as the coalition’s platform.

While acknowledging that zoning concerns have emerged among some leaders, Lukman dismissed media reports that disagreements were stalling the process.

He emphasized that the final decision on candidate selection will only be made once an agreement is reached on the party platform for the coalition.

Lukman disclosed that some coalition members had attempted to register new political parties, but their efforts were frustrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Additionally, several smaller registered parties that failed to win any seats in the last election face the risk of de-registration, reducing the options for the coalition.

He warned that delaying the coalition’s formation could leave Nigeria with a one-party system, making it impossible for the opposition to contest effectively in 2027.

He appealed to Nigerians to recognize the urgency of the situation, stressing that waiting until 2027 to act could result in a legal knockout that leaves only the ruling APC as the viable option.

