Coalition Of S’East Youth Leaders Salutes Kalu At 65

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to celebrate the former Governor of Abia State, signed by Goodluck Ibem, President General of the group, COSEYL described Kalu’s journey as one that continues to inspire generations.

The statement reads: “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, with great joy and admiration, felicitates with His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

“His journey is one that continues to inspire generations—a life marked by innovation, excellence, and unwavering service to humanity. From his early leadership as Chairman of the Borno Water Board at the age of 25, and Chairman of Cooperatives and Commerce Bank at 28, to his trailblazing tenure in the House of Representatives in 1992, he has consistently demonstrated vision beyond his years.

“Senator Orji’s tenure as Governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007 remains a landmark in the state’s development, and his current role as the Senator representing Abia North senatorial zone in the Red Chambers since 2019 has further solidified his legacy as a performing and transformational leader.

“His dedication, his ideas that have birthed successful business chains, and his influence—which knows no bounds—stand as a testament to what true leadership and innovation look like.

“On this special day, we join his family, friends, colleagues, and countless admirers in celebrating a life of purpose, achievement, and impact.

“May His Excellency continue to enjoy good health, strength, and wisdom as he advances the cause of development and service to the nation.

“Happy Birthday once again, Distinguished Senator. May your legacy continue to shine.”

