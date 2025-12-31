Coalition Of Chaos Unmasked, Lagos APC Slams Peter Obi’s ADC Move

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a blistering attack on former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, following his formal defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as the public unveiling of a “coalition of chaos” allegedly designed to destabilise Nigeria.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, the Lagos APC said Obi’s entry into the ADC marked not political growth but the “activation of a contraption forged in grievance, sustained by falsehood, and animated by an unhealthy appetite for national dislocation.”

Signed by its spokesman, Mogaji (Hon.) Seye Oladejo, the party claimed Obi’s defection finally ended what it described as a long-running pretence of political independence, adding that both the timing and venue of the announcement were deliberate and heavy with political symbolism.

“We nevertheless congratulate the ADC that Mr Peter Obi eventually yielded to their prolonged plea—or instruction—to come on board,” the statement read. “Either way, the pretence of independence has now been formally abandoned.”

The APC argued that Obi’s move merely confirms a familiar pattern, accusing him of serial party-hopping and “political promiscuity,” while insisting that no serious observer ever expected him to contest elections twice on the same platform.

Taking direct aim at the ADC, the Lagos APC described the party as a “political scrapyard” where failed ambitions and recycled anger converge, insisting that the emerging coalition lacks ideology, internal democracy, and genuine concern for national interest.

“This is not a coalition of ideas; it is a cartel of convenience. It is not about Nigeria; it is about power without responsibility,” the party declared.

The statement further alleged that the coalition was conceived with a single beneficiary in mind, claiming that key decisions—including presidential and vice-presidential arrangements—were allegedly predetermined before any public unveiling, reducing consultation to “cosmetic” and participation to “decorative.”

More controversially, the APC accused Obi of hypocrisy, alleging that he had returned to the same political environment he once condemned as corrupt and criminal, after building what it called a brand of “performative moral outrage.”

“History appears to be repeating itself,” the statement said, warning Nigerians that “a man who can so conveniently return to his vomit… cannot be trusted with the destiny of a nation.”

The Lagos APC also raised security concerns, accusing the coalition’s principal actors of failing to unequivocally condemn terrorism and its offshoots.

According to the party, such silence was a “cowardly calculation” motivated by sectional interests.

“Silence in the face of terror is not neutrality; it is complicity,” the statement added.

In contrast, the APC praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, insisting that while the opposition “traffics in noise, sabotage, and wishful failure,” the federal government is focused on economic stabilisation, dismantling criminal networks, restoring investor confidence, and rebuilding weakened institutions under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The party dismissed the emerging coalition as one driven by exaggeration, misinformation, and “international pity-seeking,” arguing that hardship was being weaponised as a political strategy.

“Nigerians have seen this script before—and they will reject it again,” the statement concluded, expressing confidence that the APC would prevail at the polls.

“The future belongs to builders, not professional complainers; to patriots, not political tourists; to courage, not cowardly silence in the face of terror.”