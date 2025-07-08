Coalition: Obi Will Be Expelled From LP – Arabambi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) Abayomi Arabambi on Tuesday disclosed that the party plans to expel its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his involvement in an opposition coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Arabambi made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s saying that Obi’s continued engagement with the coalition while still identifying as an LP member was “unconstitutional” and “unacceptable.”

He stressed that the NEC would recommend Obi’s expulsion, which would be formally ratified at the party’s convention per its constitution.

He maintained that the party’s integrity and goodwill provided Obi with the platform that elevated his political status in 2023.

“Let me make it very clear: we are convening a NEC [National Executive Council] meeting where he [Obi] will be expelled. It is unconstitutional for you to belong to two political parties at a time. They have deceived him to their side, and there he shall remain.

“Obi will be expelled from our party. He is no longer a member. It is not within his right to claim, ‘I am still a member of the Labour Party,’ and at the same time be hobnobbing with what we call the ‘yahoo yahoo’ coalition. We are not going to accept that.

“I want to correct a very wrong notion—Obi did not make the Labour Party; the Labour Party made Peter Obi. It was just a chance of circumstance because of the #EndSARS protests and the failings of past administrations. Nigerians were simply tired.

“It’s because of our own integrity. That was what gave Obi what he is today. He should be banking on our goodwill, not the other way around. He started the crisis in the Labour Party.

“If he can fight party members to do his will, then he is not fit to run the party.”

“Let me also make it clear: we do not have groups in the Labour Party. We have only one leadership under Julius Abure, our national chairman.”