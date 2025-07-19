Coalition: Nigeria Becoming One-Party State Is False – Fashola

The former Governor of Lagos State and ex-Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the emergence of a coalition led by opposition leaders in Nigeria dispels claims that the country was headed toward a one-party state.

Fashola, who spoke on Saturday on Channels Television, said with the emergence of a coalition, Nigeria may benefit from what he called the reawakening of opposition from what has been a long slumber.

He, however, said the coalition had a responsibility to provide a compelling alternative message, as it was not enough for individuals to gather to change Nigeria.

He said, “Well, there are many things to take away from those developments. I think perhaps the first is that it puts a lie, a big lie, to the story making the rounds about eight weeks ago that Nigeria was going to become a one-party state because there is an opposition of some quality, whatever that quality may be.

“I respect the rights to associate, and Nigeria perhaps benefits from the reawakening of opposition from what has been a long slumber, if you ask me. The opposition essentially abdicated its responsibility over the last two years.

“The second point to make is that it is a manifestation of a right to choose a freedom of choice, a freedom to associate, and one must respect that as I do.

“In terms of the political consequences, there are many things that I’m waiting to see. Gathering ourselves together and saying we want to change Nigeria, we want to remake Nigeria, is all very well and good.

“What is the compelling alternative message? Without a manifesto, without a programme of action, I can’t speak to how persuasive the coalition will be, but there’s still a distance to run.”