Coalition: LP Gives Peter Obi 48-Hour Ultimatum To Leave Party

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) on Thursday gave the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi a 48-hour ultimatum to leave the party after he joined the coalition.

This is contained in a statement issued by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the LP under Abure’s leadership remains vehemently opposed to joining the coalition, while dismissing members of the coalition as “power mongers whose only interest was self and not the people.”

The party warned Nigerians that the often-mouthed ‘New Nigeria is Possible’ is a ruse and cannot be achieved with the assemblage of old, recycled, desperate, and frustrated politicians in the coalition.

Ifoh said the party is aware that all those who mismanaged Nigeria over the years are the ones that gathered themselves in the coalition, while noting that desperate politicians can’t birth a new Nigeria.

He said, “We are aware of several nocturnal meetings between Peter Obi and some of our members, lobbying them to join him in his new party. We’re also aware that a number of them have refused to defect with him.

“Labour Party has consistently said it is not part of the coalition and therefore, any of our members who is part of the coalition is given within 48 hours to formally resign his membership of the party.

“Labour Party is not available for people with dual agenda, people with deceptive persona. The party will not avail itself to individuals who have one leg in one party and another leg elsewhere.

“People that in the morning, they will claim to be in the Labour Party and in the evening they are in coalition.

“Nearly 70 percent of Nigeria’s population are youths who are tired of the old order, tired of gerontocrats deciding their fate. The new Nigeria that the youths are dreaming of is not what can be realized from what we are seeing in the coalition.

“These people are opportunistic politicians who are only interested in relaunching themselves into the circle of power, people who are desperate to continue holding on to power.

“The new Nigeria of our dream can only be realized through Labour Party, and the party is willing to lead Nigerians along that trajectory.

“I therefore urge all members of the party to remain loyal and keep the party structure intact ahead of future elections.”