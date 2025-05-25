2027: LP Chieftain Calls For Strategic Alliance Between Atiku, Obi

Share

Former Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South Federal Constituency in Osun State, Gideon Aloba, has called for a strategic alliance and genuine power-sharing arrangement between the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Aloba, in a press statement issued on Saturday, said only a united front between the opposition leaders could unseat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was as he called for a coalition modelled after the 2010 UK Conservative–Liberal Democrat government, where clear roles and responsibilities were outlined in a formal agreement.

While outlining the benefits of the front, Aloba warned that without a binding framework, any merger could collapse under political pressure.

He stressed that managing ticket dynamics would be crucial in maintaining the support base of both parties, urging a display of political maturity and national interest above personal ambition.

“To defeat Tinubu in 2027, there must be a handshake between Atiku and Obi. One of them must be ready to shelve personal ambition and offer strategic support.

“The merger is not only inevitable; it is necessary. Though such alliances are always delicate, especially in Nigeria’s political space, a well-negotiated, clearly documented, and mutually respected agreement remains the best possible safeguard for the success of both parties, and more importantly, for the future of Nigeria.”

