Coalition Lauds Owoade’s Emergence As Alaafin, Asks Opposition To Drop Court Cases

A coalition, the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movement, (AYDM) has lauded the emergence of Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

This is just as it maintains that the newly elected Alaafin deserves the support of all Yoruba people across the world.

The position of the coalition is contained in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Popoola Ajayi and Secretary for Mobilisation Chief Kunle Oshodi.

In it (the statement), the coalition said Oba Owoade remains the best in the circumstances to meet the spiritual, physical, economic and political aspirations of all children of Oodua across the world.

AYDM also sued for peace amongst all stakeholders in Oyo town just as it urged all those with pending litigation in the law courts to withdraw them.

“We call on those who have gone to court to withdraw the cases. We call on Oyo Mesi to embrace peace and work with the new Alaafin.

“We urge the opposition to his emergence to join hands to rebuild the floundering fortunes of Yoruba for the greatness of Africa,’ AYDM said

The coalition however warned that those who wish to continue to oppose the new Alaafin will face the wrath of the Yoruba Nation.

‘The new Alaafin is a man of integrity. He is highly educated in the traditions and heritage of the Yoruba people.

“He is humble, versatile on Yoruba matters and has a comprehensive programme of transformation of Yorubaland for the good of humanity,” AYDM said.

