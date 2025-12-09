Coalition Lacks What It Takes To Oust Tinubu In 2027 –Awude

A former commissioner in Ondo State, Hon Dayo Awude, is the Director General of the Sunshine Grassroots Network (SGN), an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group.

In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he speaks on the opposition coalition, relevance of SGN and the support of the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo towards mobilising support groups for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection

What is SGN and how did the group come about?

The Sunshine Grassroots Network (SGN) is an amalgam of members of the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and new entrants into the political fray, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). The SGN is a support group facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Our mandate is to continue to populate the APC by bringing new people on board, educate the Nigerian populace on the developments our country has made under the Renewed Hope administration, and ultimately mobilise Ondo State people and Nigerians at large to re-elect President Bola Tinubu for a deserving second term in office.

Despite the hydra-headed challenges confronting our country, we believe it is essential to keep our people informed of the successes we have achieved and the strides we are making as a people and as a country.

Despite the challenges facing the country, why are you supporting Tinubu’s reelection?

There will always be challenges confronting countries of the world. No country in the world is immune to challenges. What is important is how we deal with the challenges. Before the Tinubu administration, we were faced with the cesspool of corruption called petroleum subsidy, a platform through which our patrimony was siphoned by the privileged few.

We were also faced with persistent economic instability; inflation due to inconsistent monetary policies; decay of critical infrastructure, among others. But under the Tinubu administration, we’ve had some reforms put in place to address these challenges.

What are the noticeable reforms?

It is no longer news that the draining and debilitating fuel subsidy, which left our economy bleeding, was removed by President Tinubu as his first assignment in office. That courageous step has brought significant improvement to our economy. Today, Nigeria has more money to do more for its people, as against the practice of a few pillaging our collective wealth. Nigeria used its untapped petroleum as collateral to borrow money and spend.

This meant the future of the country had already been lent out, our future was being spent. We were using 97 per cent of our earnings to service debt. We were not using it to pay debt, but merely servicing it, while the debt remained. Today, the story is different. The hardship experienced through the subsidy removal was a necessary surgery needed to save lives. The country’s external reserves have continued to rise.

As of October 31, our reserves reached an impressive $43.197 billion. This growth reflects our commitment to achieving economic stability and resilience in the face of global challenges. We believe that with prudent management, these resources will serve to boost our economy and create opportunities for our citizens.

But many Nigerians are complaining of economic hardship; what is your take on that?

In a recent analysis, two eminent economic experts, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and a former Central Bank Governor, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, affirmed that the Nigerian economy has been stabilised and is on the path of recovery and growth.

Their insights provide us with confidence as we navigate the current economic landscape. SGN stands firmly behind these assessments and will continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth for all citizens.

What is the benefit of Tinubu’s government to citizens of Ondo State?

Let me say that in a historic moment for our state, we celebrate the fact that we now have two ministers representing Ondo in the federal cabinet and it is worth noting that the two of them are performing creditably.

This unprecedented representation signals to us the need to give adequate electoral support to the administration that has been kind to us as a people. In specific terms, the various reforms that have been carried out in the Ministry of Interior under the watch of the star boy of the Tinubu administration, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as regards access to the Nigerian Passport, the massive work on the second terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, the newly introduced E-Gates that provide easy and seamless access for our citizens, and the various mechanisms introduced to monitor our borders and ensure a safer country.

It is gladdening to note the various Federal ggovernment road constructions going on in the state. Of significant note is the dualisation of the Akure/Ondo/Ore road.

Also worthy of note is the fast pace of work on the dualisation of the Akure/AdoEkiti road. Let me also mention the Ilesha/ Akure/Benin road on which dualisation work has commenced. I will not overlook the ongoing development of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway that will pass through Ondo State. This highway, like the other roads, promises to enhance trade routes, boost tourism, create jobs, and improve our economy as a state.

What about the area of insecurity?

Many Nigerians think that the government under President Tinubu has failed. Do you share this view? The Tinubu government is on a steady movement away from the worst.

Yes, I note with concern the recent spate of insecurity in the country, and equally of note is the very firm way the President is confronting the monsters who are bent on bringing our country to its knees. I am glad that Mr. President has declared a state of emergency on terror.

It is appreciated that the President’s appeal to the National Assembly to begin the process of tinkering with the extant laws to enable states to have State Police. Successive administrations shied away from this needed panacea.

This is the way to go. We equally urge that action should be expedited on the recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Police Force as directed by Mr. President. Nigeria must be safe, and Nigeria will be safe.

Do you see the coalition of opposition political parties ousting the APC-led government of Tinubu?

I believe strongly that the Nigerian people have developed faith in the Tinubu government. To that end, it will be a tall order for any coalition to dislodge it. In any case, members of the present coalition are known to all Nigerians as men who have been tested with positions and responsibilities.

None of them has the compelling performance profile to be preferred above Mr. President. Besides, the coalition has nothing new to bring on board. Nigerians believe they need a stable government to be able to make considerable progress. So, I believe President Tinubu will win the next election.

The problem of ruling political parties is the choice of candidate; what is your suggestion on how to handle this?

The ruling party should know that the Nigerian people are looking up to them to provide leadership, not only in governance but also in terms of party administration. They must lead from the front by showing good example. In choosing their candidates, they must adhere to the rules of engagement and keep to the law.

What is the prospect of APC maintaining its status as the ruling party in Ondo State and other South-West states?

There is no doubt about the fact that the APC, by its performance is firmly on ground in the South-West and across Nigeria. I therefore believe it has every chance of retaining power in its strongholds and even break new grounds. Don’t forget that the President is from the South-West, so I am sure that he will enjoy some form of home support too. In all, the APC is on firm ground in the SouthWest and in Nigeria as a whole.