Coalition: How Key Figures Switched Parties In 19 Years

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) recently became the vehicle for the coalition, which has vowed to take out the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ADC-backed coalition aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing failures in democracy, economy, national unity, and security under his administration. Notable members include former governors Liyel Imoke, Gabriel Suswam, former Ministers such Rotimi Amaechi, Abubakar Malami, Rauf Aregbesola, and Hadi Sirika.

Other key figures are: David Mark, Aminu Tambuwal, and Nasir El-Rufai, who at one time or the other were key figures in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sunday Telegraph’s investigations revealed that 10 key figures of the ADC have defected a total of 20 times in 19 years.

They include: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has defected from one party to another five times in 19 years.

In 2006, Atiku left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Action Congress (AC) due to internal disputes and alleged third-term ambition of then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

After losing the 2007 presidential election, Atiku returned to the PDP, citing a desire to “return home”.

In 2014, Atiku joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside some aggrieved PDP governors, but later expressed regret over the party’s failure to deliver on its promises.

After three years in the APC, Atiku returned to the PDP in 2017, citing the party’s failure to reform and its draconian clampdown on democracy within the party.

2025:Atiku recently resigned from the PDP and has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing irreconcilable differences with the PDP’s current trajectory.

Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate in 2019, has had three notable party affiliation changes:

He won Anambra governorship election on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2003, after which he switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014.

He ran as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar in 2019. He left the PDP to Labour Party (LP) in 2022 and ran for president in the 2023 general elections. Recently, there have been speculations and hints about potential changes, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun State and immediate past Ministry of Interior minister, has switched parties once, leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join or align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Here’s a breakdown of his party switch:

An all-time ally of Tinubu, Aregbesola’s group, Omoluabi Progressives, dumped the APC, citing reasons such as ostracism, suspension, and expulsion of members without fair hearing, as well as neglect and denigration within the party structure. The group also expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of internal crises, which contributed to the APC’s poor performance in the last election cycle. The immediate past Minister of the Interior formally became a member and the interim National secretary of the ADC early in June, sparking renewed interest in the party for the 2027 elections.

The ADC Lagos coalition welcomed notable political switches, and Aregbesola’s name was mentioned alongside David Mark as part of the party’s leadership.

Nasir EL- Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State, has switched parties three times, defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties, which formed the All Progressives Congress (APC), from where he defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on March 10, 2025.

He cited growing discord between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the reason for his decision. However, in a surprising twist, the SDP has since disowned El-Rufai, stating that he was not a registered member of the party and has no authority to speak on its behalf.

Bolaji Abdullahi was minister of sports in the PDP government of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He followed his political godfather, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to form the All Progressives Congress in 2013. He went back to the PDP in 2017, from where he resigned his membership to join the ADC.

He is the Protem spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has switched parties from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC. Here’s a brief overview of his party switch:

As the ADC spokesperson, Abdullahi has been actively engaging in political discussions, clarifying the party’s stance on various issues, and responding to criticisms from other parties.

Rotimi Amaechi recently switched from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Before then, he had been a member of the PDP, and part of the G5 Governors, who walked out on the party at its Convention in Abuja in 2013.

They called themselves New PDP, from where they aligned with the formation of the APC.

Amaechi cited the APC’s alleged collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the outcome of the 2023 elections as the reason for his departure. He expressed concerns about the country’s current state, stating that Nigeria is “completely destroyed” and that the Federal Government was busy trying to hijack the election.

Amaechi has joined the ADC as a key figure, with some supporters canvassing for him to be part of the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections. He has vowed to stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, describing the current administration as having brought severe hardship to Nigerians.

Amaechi emphasised the need for a nationwide movement driven by the people themselves, rather than just a political party.

Emeka Ihedioha, the former Governor of Imo State, has switched parties from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ihedioha resigned from the PDP in April 2024, citing the party’s inability to resolve internal crises.

After his resignation, Ihedioha joined the ADC, which has become a major opposition party in Imo State. His Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) structure is expected to play a key role in the party’s formation and strategic direction.

As a member of the ADC, Ihedioha is part of a coalition that aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The ADC’s emergence has transformed Imo State into a five-party state, with the party poised to make an impact in the 2027 elections.

It’s worth noting that there were earlier reports suggesting Ihedioha might join the Labour Party, but he ultimately chose to join the ADC.

David Mark: Interim National Chairman and former President of the Senate and longest to have served in that capacity, until recently was a member of the PDP, who has been with the party since 1999.

John Odigie-Oyegun, former Governor of Edo State and first National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to leave the APC is seen as a major boost to the ADC’s plan to become a significant force in the upcoming 2027 general elections. He believes the APC has lost its moral compass, prompting him to seek a new platform that aligns with his values.

Oyegun is now part of the opposition coalition operating under the ADC banner, working alongside other key political figures.

Oyegun’s defection is perceived as a symbolic and strategic blow to the APC, given his influential role in the party’s formation and success.

Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s decision to leave the APC was seen as a significant move ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reception in Kebbi : Malami’s defection has been met with skepticism in his home state of Kebbi, where Governor Nasir Idris’ spokesperson described it as “politically irrelevant” and lacking impact.

Malami is rumoured to have governorship ambition in Kebbi in 2027

Liyel Imoke, the former Governor of Cross River State, decision to leave the PDP was welcomed by public affairs commentators in Cross River State, who see it as a positive move towards creating a viable political alternative in the state. Imoke’s integrity and leadership were cited as reasons why his followers would likely follow him to the new party.

Imoke has been appointed to lead a committee in the opposition coalition exploring a merger with an existing party, specifically considering parties like the ADC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).