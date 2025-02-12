Coalition Hails IGP’s Professionalism In Handling Sowore’s Defamation Case

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria, has commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his patience, professionalism, and adherence to due process in handling Omoyele Sowore’s defamation case.

The Coalition in a statement by its President, Oladimeji Odeyemi, President and Secretary, Hon John Atani, said the IGP has demonstrated that the Nigerian Police Force under his leadership is lawabiding and committed to justice.

It noted that the IGP’s action is a mark of true leadership. The Coalition also acused Sowore for trying to use social media to undermine the police and compromise security of life and property in the country.

It said: “We wish to commend the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his patience, professionalism, and adherence to due process in handling Omoyele Sowore’s defamation case.

“Unlike some who would resort to abuse of power and intimidation, the IGP chose the lawful route by seeking redress in court.

“This demonstrates that the Nigerian Police Force under his leadership is lawabiding and committed to justice. “This is the mark of true leadership, an act of resolving issues through the proper legal channels rather than brute force.

“Sowore has built a career out of harassing and undermining public of – ficials, and it is time to set the record straight.

“Recently he posted a self-indicting video evidence of himself where he was seen resisting and obstructing public officers doing their job, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking and portraying actions allegedly aimed at preventing arrests.

“His attack on the IGP is not just a random act of provocation; it is part of his larger agenda to destabilize the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

