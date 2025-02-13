Coalition Hails Auchi Poly For Empowering Youths In Skills Education

Share

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has commended the management of Auchi Polytechnic for training their students with quality practicals and life-transforming skills.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Comrade Danesi Momoh who spoke on behalf of the Coalition described the Polytechnic as a beacon of youth empowerment through quality education.

He said: “We are thrilled with the quality of practical and life-transforming skills put in place at Auchi Polytechnic. It is indeed a beacon of hope and empowerment for our teeming youths who are desirous of life-changing skills in line with the well-articulated vision of Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Just a few days ago, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa rolled out the Ministry’s clearly thought out policies and programs towards ensuring quality accessible education that is targeted at empowerment through the learning of practical skills and acquiring relevant knowledge that rules the contemporary world.

“With the transformation currently ongoing in the education sector both in funding and curriculum upgrade, Auchi (Auchi Poly) under the leadership of Dr Salisu Shehu Umar has pioneered the introduction of transformative education policies and system which have geometrically developed the school and made it one of the best centres of innovation, skills development and knowledge-based education.

“On assumption of office, Dr. Umar immediately enlisted the support of the School Governing Council to address all established cases of injustices which caused tensions and divisions in the school. Many staff who suffered various forms of injustice from arbitrary sacking to delayed promotions and many other forms of victimisation were addressed. This boosted staff morale and increased productivity.

“The massive infrastructure upgrade which has made the school a construction site of some sort is better witnessed, starting from the entrance gate to the dualized and electrified Campus 1 road as well as link roads connecting campuses 2 to 3.

“Equally receiving attention is the Sports Complex, ultramodern classrooms, lecture theatres and office blocks. No wonder, Auchi Polytechnic has repeatedly been ranked as one of the best in the country.

“In line with the federal government’s drive towards education for empowerment through skills development, innovative education, digital and technological knowledge advancement, e-learning, and entrepreneurship development, Auchi Polytechnic has been exemplary. All this is courtesy of the result-oriented leadership of Dr. Salisu Shehu Umar.

“The creation of new departments such as the departments of Printing Technology, Mechatronics, Computer Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, Taxation and Supply Chain Management, expansion of healthcare access as well as the ultramodern Centre for Entrepreneurship Development has the Polytechnic apart from its peers across the country.”

While noting the deliberate efforts of the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje in spearheading the skill agenda in Nigeria’s education sector, the Coalition urged stakeholders, especially in tertiary institutions to align and partner in sustaining the paradigm shift from paper qualification to transformative life skills for youth empowerment and employment generation.

Share

Please follow and like us: