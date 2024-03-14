Coalition Group Kicks Against Senate’s Suspension of Ningi

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) has condemned the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi by the Senate. In a statement yesterday by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), the Executive Director of CISLAC/ Transparency International TI-Nigeria, the group said it was concerned about the process initiated to suspend Ningi.

It said: “We are not unaware that the suspension was initiated against Senator Ningi for expressing his constitutionally guaranteed concerns and observations on 2024 budget at this critical moment when the nation is deeply soaked in socio-economic and financial crisis. “The suspension is not unconnected with the public exposure of the N3 trillion padded into the 2024 budget by the Upper Chamber, which has hitherto failed to display transparency and public accountability in its annual budgetary allocation and spending.

This includes the inequality and disproportionate marginalization surrounding the distributions of the N3 trillion, where each Senator is expected to receive N500 million as Constituency Allowance. “We recognise and affirm that freedom of expression and opinion remains sacrosanct to preserve the democratic culture, values and principles in Nigeria.”