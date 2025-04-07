Coalition Faults NNPC Ltd Board’s Appointment, Demands Statutory Compliance

Share

Concerned stakeholders in the petroleum industry have raised concerns over the alleged irregularity in the recent reconstitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Board, citing alleged non-compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

In a statement yesterday by Chairman of the Coalition of the concerned stakeholders, by Mr Abolade Adewale, they picked holed with the appointment of Aminu Said Ahmed, a Senior Manager from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), as the ministry’s representative on the board.

According to them, the appointment violated Section 59(2)(d) of the PIA 2021, which stipulates that the NNPC Ltd Board shall comprise “a representative of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR), not below the rank of a Director.”

The group emphasised that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMD – PRA) is an independent reg ulatory agency, distinct from the ministry, and therefore, its staff cannot represent the MPR on the board.

The experts noted with great concern the recent appointment of Aminu Said Ahmed, who they claimed is a Grade Level 14 officer in the NMDPRA to represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on the NNPC Limited Board.

According to them, this is inconsistent with the provisions of Section (59) sub section (2) sub (d) of PIA Act, 2021 and a grand conspiracy to usurp the Ministry at all cost.

They highlighted that the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) is represented on the same board by its Permanent Secretary, aligning with the PIA’s requirement for ministerial representation.

They urged President Bola Tinubu, to maintain institutional parity by appointing a Permanent Secretary from the MPR to the board.

According to them, the Petroleum Industry Act provides that a representative of the MPR and the FMF not below the rank of a Director should be appointed as a member of the board, hence, the appointment of the Permanent Secretary, FMF as a member of the board was in accordance with the PIA provisions. They claimed that Ahmed is neither a Director nor a staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

