Coalition Expresses Concern Over Media Campaign Against Anti-Corruption Agencies

The Coalition of Young Nigerians for the Soul of Our Future has expressed concern over a growing attempt by politically exposed persons to weaponize media sentiment against lawful anticorruption processes.

The Coalition in a statement signed by Kimberly Saviour Gift said this trend follows a familiar and troubling pattern.

It said: “Public officials amass enormous financial war chests during or after their tenure. “When accountability looms, they resort to emotional narratives, selective disclosures, and, in some cases, outright distortion of facts to portray themselves as victims of persecution.

“This strategy is deliberate. It is designed to weaken institutions, distract investigators, and delay the day of reckoning. “We consider this practice dangerous and unacceptable.

Recent public claims surrounding the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) further illustrate this pattern of manipulation.

“Facts already placed in the public domain by the Commission make it clear that administrative bail is a discretionary and conditional temporary reprieve, not a right.

“Where the conditions attached to such bail are not met, no claim of revocation can arise, as there is, in law, no effective bail to revoke.