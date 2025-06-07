Coalition: Ex-C’River Gov, Imoke, Set To Emerge Interim ADC Chair

Share

Saturday Telegraph during the week gathered that a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Liyel Imoke, has been tipped by promoters of the new coalition platform to become the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This is just as gladiators within the coalition arrangement have resolved to unveil the new platform after the celebration of ongoing Eid-el-Kabir festival with those who spoke with our correspondent saying “the unveiling would be anytime soon after Sallah.” These developments are com- ing just as the main promoters of the coalition initiative have relocated to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj while also “using the opportunity to fine tune arrangements for the official take off of the new platform. Sources within the coalition ar- rangement who pleaded not to be named told our correspondent that Imoke has been slated to the chair- man of the ADC on an interim basis. “The leadership of the coalition has opted to settle for the choice of former Governor Liyel Imoke of Cross River State as the chairman of the ADC. But I can tell you that it is going to be on an interim basis,” the source told our correspondent in a telephone chat.

Acording to him, “The initial choice was Senator David Mark who has been doing a lot within the coalition in recent times but due to old age and the need for him to rest, the next person to look at is Liyel Imoke who has been tipped to lead the party on interim basis.” Asked if the choice has a wide acceptance among gladiators, the source stated that though it elicited some form of resentment from some stakeholders, the source said, “Yes it did because some people felt that he is close to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar but issue has been put to rest because he (Imoke) is only going to serve on interim basis.”

Another source who also plead- ed not to be named told our correspondent that the new party is expected to be unveiled by the promoters any time after the Mus- lim Eid el Kabir Muslim festival. He (the source) however refused to reveal the venue of the unveiling, saying, “I can’t tell you that now for strategic reasons. Anyway, I can’t really say with any form of certainty where it would be.

“The leaders in the coalition have resolved to unveil the new party after the Eid festival,” the source who did not want to be drawn into when the actual unveiling would be however stated that “after Sallah.” The source however, added that the promoters had relocated to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where many of them are currently performing the Hajj to fine tune arrangements for the unveiling ceremonies. “Many of our leaders, especially those of them who are Muslims are already in Saudi Arabia as we speak to work out all the necessary arrangements for the unveiling ceremony,” the source said. When asked if the coalition had settled for a presidential candidate to slug it out with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, the source said, “No! We have resolved to allow all mem- bers who would contest for one office of the other to test their popularity within the party by going through primaries. “There will be no preferential treatment for any member of the party. All of them would be made to face primaries not just at the presidential level but also at all other levels.”

