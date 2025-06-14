Coalition Drags Varsity, Governing Council To Court Over VC, Registrar

Share

Coalition of Ondo State Indigenes, a Civil Society Or-ganisation (CSO), has dragged the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State (UNIMED), and the Governing Council of the institution to the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, over the appointment of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the institution.

Governor Lucky Aiyeda-tiwa had directed that Pro-fessor Adolphus Odogun Loto should take charge of the administration of the university pending the resumption of the newly appointed Vice-Chancel-lor, Professor Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe.

This development came on the heels of the expi-ration of the tenure of the office of the second sub-stantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, on Sun-day, March 9.

The suit challenged the process and legality of their appointments, suggesting potential irregularities or breaches of the university’s governing statutes. The CSO, through their lawyer, Mr. Aki Amuluku, asked the court to stop the appoint-ment of Prof Adejuyigbe for breaching the extant rules of the university.

In his judgment, Justice Akinbinu, said that he has no jurisdiction to entertain the suit. Displeased with the outcome of the decision of the court, the plaintiffs ap-pealed to the Court of Ap-peal.

But in its notice of ap-peal, the coalition prayed for a declaration that the pro-posed process initiated by the defendants jointly and severally for the appoint-ment of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of UNIMED is null and void.

Also, the claimants, in-cluding Jonathan Obatola and Love Olawumi, said that the processes embarked upon so far for the selection and appointment of VC and registrar are unlawful, unjustifiable, and illegal, and an affront to the charter establishing the university.

The defendants includ-ed Prof Ayodele Arowojo-lu, Adesegun Fatusi, Tolu Odugbemi, Chief Tola Wewe, and other members of the Governing Council of the university.

Apart from the suit, the coalition also issued a state-ment advising Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa against taking steps that it said would jeopardise the out-come of the case pending at the appeal court.

In the statement, Olawu-mi said: “The Coalition of Ondo Indigenes wishes to respectfully appeal to Gov-ernor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the state to stay all actions relating to the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, pending the outcome of the ongoing appeal at the Court of Ap-peal, Akure Judicial Divi-sion.

“As law-abiding citizens and stakeholders in the Ondo project, we firmly believe that respect for the rule of law remains the cor-nerstone of democracy. It is on this note that we call on the Governor to allow legal process to run its full course in the interest of justice, eq-uity, and peace.

Share