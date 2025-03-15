Coalition Distances Self from False Alarm Against Tantita Security Services

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Defense of Human Rights has expressed concern over the desperate attempts by certain individuals in the Niger Delta region to impersonate it coalition and raise false alarms against Tantita Security Services Limited and its management.

In a statement, the coalition’s President, Barrister Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, said these individuals, who have long hidden under the guise of human rights advocacy, are perpetrators of illegal activities, including economic sabotage through oil bunkering.

It said: Their malicious intent is clear: to tarnish Tantita Security Services’s hard-earned reputation and mislead the local and international communities. For years, oil thieves and their enablers have caused significant economic losses for our nation, depriving communities of much-needed development and putting national security at risk.

“However, thanks to the relentless and patriotic efforts of Tantita Security Services Limited, there has been a decisive clampdown on oil theft in the region. This has directly contributed to increased oil production capacity and boosted Nigeria’s economic fortunes.

“It is therefore not surprising that these enemies of progress, now crippled by the success of Tantita’s operations, have resorted to desperate and malicious smear campaigns.

“We strongly condemn these underhanded tactics and reaffirm our unwavering support for Tantita Security Services in its ongoing efforts to protect Nigeria’s oil assets from criminal syndicates.

“We urge the general public and the international community to disregard any false narratives peddled by these economic saboteurs, who are only interested in sustaining their illicit businesses at the expense of national development.

“Furthermore, we wish to categorically state that our coalition remains committed to genuine human rights advocacy and will not allow our name to be hijacked for fraudulent propaganda. In the days ahead, we will be working closely with the media to counter all forms of misrepresentation and ensure that the truth is upheld.

“We call on security agencies to investigate and expose these impersonators who are attempting to mislead the public for selfish and criminal interests.

“The fight against oil theft must not be derailed by deceptive campaigns orchestrated by those who have lost their illegal grip on the nation’s resources.”

