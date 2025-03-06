Coalition Dismisses Human Rights Violation Against Tantita In N’Delta

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has dismissed the alleged human rights violations against Tantita Security Services Limited in the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the President General of the coalition, Barrister Nneweke Jude and its Secretary General, Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, said those arrested by the security network are involved in oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

The Coalition said it received petitions against the private security outfit, but after investigation, it found out that the allegations were false.

It urged the people to support Tantita’s efforts in securing the waterways and pipeline in the region.

According to the Coalition, the security outfit has helped in stabilizing Nigeria’s economy by ensuring an increase in oil and gas production, thereby making the country meet its production quota.

It said: “A few days ago, in response to numerous complaints from citizens, we held a rally in Lagos to bring attention to reports of unlawful arrests, detentions, and inhumane treatment of individuals by Tantita Security Services Limited.

“The allegations suggested that the company, contracted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to secure pipelines, was engaging in arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, and torture without due legal process.

“Following this public outcry, we received numerous reactions from key stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, including traditional rulers, community organizations, civil society groups, and other concerned citizens.

“Many of these stakeholders expressed dissatisfaction with our allegations against Tantita, citing concerns that the claims did not fully reflect the realities on the ground.

“In the spirit of fairness and accountability, we immediately constituted a fact-finding committee to engage with a wider range of stakeholders and conduct an independent review of the situation.

“The findings from this extensive engagement have necessitated the need for this press conference.

“From our investigations, we have established the following: Tantita Security Services Limited has indeed made several arrests in the course of its operations.

“However, these arrests have primarily targeted individuals suspected of involvement in oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism, which are serious threats to Nigeria’s economic and environmental stability.

“Tantita does not operate independently but works in collaboration with other security agencies, including the Nigerian military and law enforcement authorities.

“As such, it is unlikely that it runs unauthorized detention facilities without the knowledge or oversight of these agencies.

“Most individuals arrested by Tantita in the course of its operations were subsequently handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation and prosecution, in accordance with due process.

“The involvement of Tantita in securing Nigeria’s oil assets has significantly contributed to the fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalism, thereby improving the country’s oil production capacity and economic stability.

“As a coalition committed to justice, fairness, and human rights, we appreciate the intervention of stakeholders, particularly the traditional rulers, civil society groups, and community leaders who have engaged with us to clarify these issues.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to remain law-abiding and continue supporting every effort aimed at securing our nation’s resources, ensuring transparency, and upholding the rule of law.

“We also encourage continued dialogue among all stakeholders to address concerns and ensure that human rights remain protected in the pursuit of national security and economic stability.”

