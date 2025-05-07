Coalition Dismisses Corruption Allegations Against IGP Egbetokun

Share

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has condemned recent allegations of misappropriation of N234 billion through contract awards leveled against, describing them as unfounded and maliciously motivated.

In a statement issued by its Secretary General, Olalekan Johnson, the coalition accused certain politically exposed individuals, posing as civil society groups, of orchestrating a smear campaign to undermine the IGP’s reputation and the Nigeria Police Force.

The coalition expressed dismay that such serious accusations target an officer with a distinguished record of professionalism and dedication to national security.

It dismissed the allegations as speculative and unverified, suggesting they stem from internal sabotage by disgruntled elements within the police force.

These individuals, the coalition claimed, may be motivated by resentment over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s confirmation of Egbetokun’s four-year tenure or personal ambitions to assume the IGP position, now unattainable due to their retirement status.

“It is disheartening that sensitive internal police information, such as memos and wireless messages, is being weaponized and leaked to the public in a clear breach of service discipline and ethics,” the statement read.

The coalition argued that such actions betray the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and jeopardize ongoing reform efforts led by Egbetokun.

The coalition clarified that police budgetary allocations and expenditures are governed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act and Procurement Act, with oversight from the National Assembly and relevant agencies, refuting claims of unilateral control by the IGP.

It called on the police leadership to investigate the source of the leaks, strengthen internal communication channels, and ensure disciplinary and legal consequences for those responsible.

Urging Nigerians to reject the “orchestrated campaign of calumny,” the coalition described the allegations as a desperate attempt by anti-reform elements to derail institutional progress.

It reaffirmed its support for IGP Egbetokun’s vision of a transformed, professional, and people-oriented police force, pledging to back efforts promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The coalition’s statement underscores the need for vigilance against attempts to destabilize the Nigeria Police Force, calling for unity in supporting reforms that enhance national security and public trust.

