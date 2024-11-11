Coalition Dismisses Allegations Against NDDC Leadership

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance (CCSO4GG) yesterday faulted the allegations of administrative lapses and legal breaches in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by Chairman, Samuel Ogbuku, and his Board Chairman, C. Ebie. In a statement by spokesman, Johnson Oluwatobi, the coalition described the allegations as frivolous and baseless.

It said: “Firstly, it is important to note that the so-called Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society Organisations is nothing more than a group of political actors masquerading as civil society organisations.

“Their true intentions are not to represent the people of the Niger Delta, but rather to undermine the significant progress being made in the region.

“Their attempt to destabilise the NDDC leadership under Mr. Samuel Ogbuku is a thinly veiled attempt to derail the positive momentum that has been achieved under this administration, which has brought unprecedented development, transparency, and accountability to the region.

“Regarding their claims that Mr. Chiedu Ebie’s appointment as NDDC Chairman violates the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment Etc.) Act 2000, we categorically reject this assertion.

“The group has clearly misinterpreted Section 2(2) of the NDDC Establishment Act, which does not in any way invalidate Mr. Ebie’s appointment.

“The Act does not stipulate that the Chairman of the NDDC must come from a specific state or region, and Mr. Ebie’s appointment is both lawful and in line with the relevant provisions of the law.

“This claim is yet another example of the group’s attempts to sow division and confusion in the region, without any legal or factual basis.

“Under the current leadership of the NDDC, significant strides have been made in improving the quality of life for citizens across the nine Niger Delta states – Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers and Ondo.

“The NDDC has prioritised the equitable distribution of contracts and development projects, ensuring that all states benefit fairly from the Commission’s interventions. “These achievements speak volumes about the leadership’s commitment to the development of the Niger Delta.

“In light of these remarkable accomplishments, we, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance, hereby pass a vote of confidence in the leadership of the NDDC, under the able stewardship of Mr. Samuel Ogbuku.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to disregard the unfounded demands for their sacking and to continue to support the ongoing efforts of the NDDC to bring development and prosperity to the Niger Delta region.”

