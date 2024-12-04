Coalition Demands Surveyor-General’s Removal Over Alleged Abuse Of Office

Share

By Regina Otokpa

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Efficiency in Governance, led by Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, has demanded the removal of the Surveyor General of the Federation Adebomeyin Abdulganiyu over alleged abuse of office.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, National Coordinator Denesi Momoh and National Secretary Igwe Ude-umanta said public office was a trust and its holders must uphold transparency, accountability, sanity and hygiene in public offices and spaces.

The group accused Abdulganiyu of abuse of office, administrative incompetence and financial recklessness. It said: “It is therefore highly disappointing and worrisome to note that some heads of government institutions want to continue to expend government resources without due process and with total disregard to extant financial laws laid down by the government to guide her financial operations.

“Such actions continue to cast aspersion on the current administration; on whether the government is really ready to fight corruption in Nigeria or not.

So the question is: is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu willing to fight corruption? It is a debate in which how some of these are handled will address for the records and posterity.”

Share

Please follow and like us: