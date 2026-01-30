New Telegraph

January 30, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coalition Demands Probe…

Coalition Demands Probe Of Pinnacle Communications Takeover

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability has asked anti-corruption agencies to intervene in what it described as an alleged fraudulent attempt to take over Pinnacle Communications Limited.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Co-conveners Igwe UdeUmanta and Danesi Prince warned that the case poses a serious threat to corporate governance and the integrity of the judiciary.

The coalition said: “It is indeed a sad moment for every Nigerian of good conscience that a group of greedy individuals would conspire to take over a reputable company like Pinnacle Communications Limited, which has provided quality services to Nigerians across all walks of life.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Glo’s Network Investments Gain Momentum Under NCC’s Quality Framework
Read Next

AFCON Final: CAF Suspends Hakimi, Thiaw, Fines Senegal, Morocco