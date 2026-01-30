Coalition Demands Probe Of Pinnacle Communications Takeover

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability has asked anti-corruption agencies to intervene in what it described as an alleged fraudulent attempt to take over Pinnacle Communications Limited.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Co-conveners Igwe UdeUmanta and Danesi Prince warned that the case poses a serious threat to corporate governance and the integrity of the judiciary.

The coalition said: “It is indeed a sad moment for every Nigerian of good conscience that a group of greedy individuals would conspire to take over a reputable company like Pinnacle Communications Limited, which has provided quality services to Nigerians across all walks of life.