Coalition Demands Probe Of Abiodun Over Alleged Fund Diversion, Abuse Of Power

The Civil Society Coalition in Defence of Democracy has called on the Ogun State House of Assembly to urgently probe Governor Dapo Abiodun for alleged “abuse of power, political persecution and human rights violations.”

The coalition also demanded the investigation of the governor over the alleged diversion of Local government funds.

They made the demands on Tuesday in a petition submitted to the Assembly after a protest of members to register its displeasure over Abiodun’s style of leadership.

The coalition highlighted cases of political persecution against the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Mr Wale Adedayo, describing the actions of the state government as detrimental to democracy and public peace, calling on the Ogun State House of Assembly to intervene.

One of the leaders in the coalition, Mr. Shina Lorenukan who spoke to journalists emphasised the need for transparency and justice in cases such as the destruction of Datkem Plaza, belonging to the wife of former governor Gbenga Daniel and allegations of financial impropriety against Abiodun.

The Coalition accused the governor of engaging in political persecution and intimidation against prominent individuals.

Lorenukan said that the petition, signed by seven human rights leaders, raises concerns about alleged unjust, unfair, and intolerant conduct by the governor of the State.

He emphasised that the state, often referred to as the “Gateway State,” should uphold high standards of decency and respect for human rights.

He pointed out that Nigeria, as a signatory to the African Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, should adhere to principles that prevent arbitrary arrests and uphold due process.

Lorenukan highlighted the case of Wale Adedayo, who has faced repeated detentions without charges related to allegations of financial misappropriation.

The coalition questions the Governor’s approach and suggests that if the allegations are false, legal action for libel should be taken rather than harassment.

He expressed concerns about the questionable impeachment of individuals, including Mr. Adedayo, by both qualified and unqualified persons, undermining the rule of law.

Lorenukan also raised concerns about the treatment of citizens by state agents, citing instances of property invasions and demolitions carried out in the early hours of the morning without due process, even in the presence of court injunctions.