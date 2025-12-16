Coalition Demands Immediate Removal Of NMDPRA CEO Over Alleged Corruption 

…Announces Nationwide protests

A Civil Society Organizations has declared joint nationwide protests across Nigeria, with simultaneous demonstrations in New York and London, to demand the immediate removal of Farouk Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

According to the Coalition, protests will commence on Wednesday,b December 17, from Ahmed’s office in Abuja and continue throughout the week in major cities, while diaspora actions target the UN House in New York and Nigeria House in London.

The coalition includes the Nigerian Citizens for Transparency (NCT), Anti-Corruption Alliance of Nigeria (ACAN), Sokoto Welfare Foundation (SWF), Coalition for Economic Justice (CEJ), African Refiners Network (ARN), Lagos Civil Rights Movement (LCRM), Global Nigerians Diaspora Forum (GNDF), Nigerian Integrity Watch (NIW), Petroleum Workers Union of Nigeria (PWUN), Youth Empowerment Initiative (YEI), Economic Sabotage Watch Group (ESWG), International Coalition Against Corruption (ICAC) and Diaspora Advocacy Network (DAN).

Others are British-Nigerian Solidarity Forum (BNSF), Anti-Graft Campaign UK (AGCU), Human Rights Defenders League (HRDL), Sustainable Energy Alliance (SEA), and National Anti-Corruption Front (NACF).

The statement issued by Comrade Dan Danilson reads, “Nigerians are deeply shocked and outraged that a public official entrusted with regulating a critical national resource has allegedly squandered millions of dollars sending just three of his children to exclusive secondary schools in Switzerland, while millions of suffering citizens cannot afford basic school fees.

“These allegations expose a glaring betrayal of public trust and highlight unacceptable extravagance at the direct expense of impoverished communities in Nigeria and beyond.”

Danilson condemned Ahmed’s conduct in the strongest terms and vowed unrelenting pressure until he is removed and fully investigated.

Dan Danilson stated: “The lavish lifestyle of Farouk Ahmed, funded by questionable wealth while he occupies one of the most sensitive positions in Nigeria’s economy, is an intolerable insult to every struggling Nigerian.

“Spending millions on foreign luxury education for his children while Sokoto parents beg to pay N10,000 school fees reveals a man utterly detached from the suffering he is supposed to help alleviate.

“These are not mere allegations—they point to deep corruption and conflict of interest that have directly sabotaged Nigeria’s push for energy independence.

“By protecting fuel importers and undermining local refineries, Ahmed has chosen personal gain over national progress, condemning millions to continued poverty and fuel scarcity.

“We will not stand by as one man hands over Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector to vested foreign interests.

“His actions amount to economic treason, enriching himself and his allies while driving domestic investments to ruin and keeping petrol prices artificially high for the suffering masses.

“The protests starting Wednesday from his very office will send an unmistakable message: Farouk Ahmed must go now. No investigation can restore the trust he has shattered; only his immediate removal will begin to heal the damage he has inflicted on our nation.

“We call on all Nigerians—home and abroad—to join this historic stand against corruption. This is our moment to hit back hard against those who plunder our future for private luxury. Farouk Ahmed’s time is up.”

The coalition emphasized that the allegations against Ahmed are far too grave to be dismissed or covered up, warning that failure to act decisively would signal official tolerance of corruption in critical sectors.