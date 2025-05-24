Coalition: CPC Bloc Opts For Chair, Secretary; Atiku, Obi, El-rufai For Primaries

Share

Details of the outcome of series of meetings and consultations amongst the various tendencies coalescing together to form a new coalition to challenge the President Bola Tinubu led All Progressives Congress (APC) led ruling government in 2027 have emerged.

Saturday Telegraph during the week gathered that though the promoters are yet to conclude agreement on the organogram with regards to which of the blocs get what and what in the proposed coalition, some of the issues have however been resolved.

This is coming just as the promoters have opted to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the vehicle to challenge the ruling party come 2027 during the week.

The move is a confirmation of the lead story of January 18 edition of Saturday Telegraph titled ‘Buhari’s Ministers, Associates Exit APC for ADC’ stating that many former cabinet members as well as associates of former President Muhammadu Buhari, have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to sources within the coalition who spoke in different chats with our correspondent, the major blocs that have already commenced jostle for relevance in the arrangement include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wing being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Others include the Labour Party (LP) elements, mostly members of the Obidient Movement loyal to the candidate of the party in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, as well as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) bloc being led by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

The immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Abubakar Malami, is leading members of the now defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Findings by our correspondent revealed that the CPC bloc had towards the end of 2024 left the ruling APC for the ADC owing to perceived disenchantment with the Tinubu led government over issues relating to governance and relevance within the party.

Though not stated publicly, the defection of the bloc caused some ripples within the APC leadership of the ruling party with the Presidency sending emissaries to former President Muhammadu Buhari to wade in and talk to his members with a view to making them rescind their decision.

One of the major promoters who pleaded not to be named stated that the CPC bloc has resolved to hold on to major positions within the party such as the national chairman of the ADC, the national secretary as well as two other positions as a means of being relevant in the emerging trend.

On what informed the decision to stay within the party, the CPC source stated that “We have since discovered that it would be somewhat hard to throw up a viable candidate to make any appreciable impact in the election hence we have resolved to hold on to the party.”

Asked about the moves by the APC to break the ranks of the CPC bloc, he said, “The exit of our members really rattled the leadership of the APC who thought our members were bluffing. They (APC leaders) panicked and they sent several people to Baba in Katsina to beg us to stay.”

The source who pleaded not to be named stated further that “Though the APC had tried to see how to break our ranks, what it only achieved was to scratch the surface by getting some of the leaders who can’t make any impact for them.

“As I speak to you now, we are in the ADC and we are working hard to seal agreements and deals with other partners and when that is done in the next few weeks, we will launch out fully.”

When pressed further, the source stated that, “A lot of meetings have been held in the last few months by all the stakeholders on many issues relating to the composition of the structure of the party as well as allocations for the various elective offices.”

According to the source, “Contrary to reports in some media outlets suggesting that a presidential ticket has emerged. This is not so. What I can tell you at this stage is that some issues have been resolved and that is what the stakeholders are working towards.”

He stated that the stakeholder have resolved to allow the three main gladiators, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Nasir el-Rufai to compete for the presidential ticket of the ADC “in a free, fair and competitive atmosphere.

“We have however resolved to fully support and back whoever emerges at the primaries during the 2027 general election. This is because the main aim of our leaders is to defeat President Bola Tinubu.”

He added that the decision to throw the primaries open to the three gladiators is based on the pan –Nigerian appeal that they are bringing into the coalition talks.

“It would interest you to note that the support of Peter Obi is growing daily in the Northern part of the country with many people in the region rooting for him as means of putting an end to the pro-Biafran agitation in the South East.

“Of course, you know that Alhaji Atiku already has a pan-Nigerian support from time immemorial,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday met with the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in his Ilesa country home ahead of his attendance of the coronation ceremony of the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III.

