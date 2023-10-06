Coalition Congratulates Abiodun, Says Tribunal Victory An Affirmation Of Ogun Peoples’ Will

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on his victory at the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Congratulating the Governor, the group said, “The landmark decision by the tribunal serves as a resounding affirmation of the will of the people of Ogun State, who made their voices heard through the democratic process, during the last governorship election”.

In a statement jointly signed by Olufemi Lawson, Executive Director of Centre for Public Accountability(CPA) and Olateju Oluwatosin of the Gateway Democratic Alliance, the Coalition said “The people of Ogun State entrusted Governor Dapo Abiodun with their votes in the 2023 gubernatorial election, and this decision by the tribunal reaffirms the integrity of that electoral mandate. It is a testament to the transparency, fairness, and credibility of the electoral process in Ogun State.”

The group further said “Governor Abiodun’s leadership has been marked by dedication, vision, and a commitment to the betterment of Ogun State and its people. His achievements in areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and job creation have had a positive impact on the lives of Ogun State residents.

“This victory at the tribunal validates the governor’s tireless efforts to fulfil his promises and deliver on his electoral promises.”

The CGG commends the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal for conducting a thorough and impartial review of the election results, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that the will of the people is respected. “This decision reinforces the belief that Nigeria’s democratic institutions are strong and capable of safeguarding the democratic process.”

“Furthermore, we call on all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and the people of Ogun State, to respect the tribunal’s decision and continue to work together for the progress and development of the state. Unity and cooperation are essential in achieving the shared goal of a prosperous and harmonious Ogun State.”

“As we move forward, the CGG remains committed to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral processes. We encourage all citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and to hold their leaders accountable for their actions and decisions.” the statement further read

Finally, the group urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to remain steadfast in ensuring that the people of Ogun State, enjoy more dividends of democracy.