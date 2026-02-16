Coalition Condemns Campaign Against TANTITA Leadership

The Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations for Good Governance has condemned the campaign of calumny directed at the leadership and management of TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited.

In a statement issued by its coordinator, Comrade Jude Ochiagha and Secretary General, Kolawole Abe, the group said it has observed a coordinated barrage of misleading media publications, sponsored commentaries, and calls for protest aimed at discrediting the integrity, competence, and operational mandate of TANTITA.

According to the group, these attacks, couched in sensational narratives and unsubstantiated allegations, are nothing more than the desperate antics of known oil thieves, economic saboteurs, and their collaborators whose criminal enterprises have been significantly disrupted by the operational efficiency of TANTITA.

The group said: “It is a matter of public record that before the engagement of TANTITA by the Federal Government, crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism had reached alarming proportions in the Niger Delta, severely undermining Nigeria’s economy and threatening national security.

“However, since the company was entrusted with the critical responsibility of pipeline surveillance and protection in the Niger Delta region, there has been a marked improvement in oil production output, a drastic reduction in illegal bunkering activities, and enhanced collaboration among security stakeholders.

“TANTITA has demonstrated professionalism and commitment in working closely with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other maritime security agencies to safeguard critical oil infrastructure.

“The company’s efforts have directly contributed to Nigeria’s ability to steadily meet its production quota and restore confidence in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

“It is therefore not surprising that individuals and groups whose illicit fortunes depended on the plunder of our national resources are now resorting to blackmail, misinformation, and incitement in a bid to regain lost ground.

“Their calls for protest against TANTITA are neither spontaneous nor altruistic; they are calculated moves designed to undermine national security and reverse the significant gains recorded in the fight against oil theft.

“As civil society organisations dedicated to good governance and the rule of law, we call on His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, relevant federal authorities, and critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta to remain vigilant and discerning.

“The Federal Government must not yield to pressure from criminal elements seeking to destabilise ongoing reforms and security interventions in the oil sector.

“We urge community leaders, youth groups, traditional institutions, and opinion leaders in the Niger Delta to resist being used as instruments of sabotage. The protection of oil infrastructure is a collective responsibility and a cornerstone of national development.

“The Coalition unequivocally reaffirms its support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and all institutions genuinely committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s economic lifelines.

“We recognise and commend the resilience, courage, and patriotism of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, management, officers, and men of TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited.

“In light of the foregoing, we hereby pass a resounding Vote of Confidence on the Chairman, Vice Chairman, CEO, management, and all personnel of TANTITA Security Services.

“We commend their unwavering dedication to duty and their measurable contributions to the war against oil theft in Nigeria.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to reject divisive propaganda, support lawful security initiatives, and stand united in defence of our national assets.”