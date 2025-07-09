Coalition Condemns Call For Police Officers To Join Planned Protest

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has described the invitation extended to police officers to protest by an activist as desperation, Irresponsible and a threat to national security.

The group in a statement by its General Secretary, Comrade Olalekan Johnson, the activist is not interested in the welfare of the police force but only want them to join his protest.

It said: “The attention of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has been drawn the plan by the publisher of the online tabloid Sahara Reporters to join a politically motivated protest planned.

“We find this call not only laughable but also dangerous, irresponsible, and a continuation of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, attack against the police force, particularly its leadership.

“It is highly condemnable that Mr. Sowore, whose political relevance continues to wane with each political institution like the Nigeria Police Force.

“We view Sowore’s attempt to coerce officers and men of the police into partaking in his protest as insecurity. It betrays a sinister motive to infiltrate his propaganda platform, Sahara Reporters.

“Let it be stated clearly, that the welfare of men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, including the IGP or police leadership. This is a metallic and security personnel with malicious propaganda.

“We are particularly worried about the desperate attempt by Mr. Sowore and his shadowy sponsors to distabilise Nigeria, thereby compromising the country’s internal peace, he has always paraded himself as an activist, but Nigerians now know better: Sowore is a politician with his own interest and those of his external financiers.

“We, therefore, call on all patriotic officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be wary of Sowore’s manipulations. Do not allow yourselves to be used as pawns in the hands of selfish politicians.

“Their only interest is in using you as political tool. We also wish to restate the overwhelming confidence of well-meaning Nigerians, including our coalition in the Police under IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“Finally, we put Mr. Sowore and his co-travelers on notice that we shall not fold our arms and watch him destroy this country under any guise. As responsible stakeholders, we Re going to act swiftly and decisively to protect the people.”