Coalition Commends Tinubu Administration, Tantita Over Historic Reduction In Oil Theft

The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (CPD), an umbrella body of civil society organizations, has hailed the monumental success in the fight against crude oil theft and vandalism, citing official data that shows Nigeria recorded its lowest oil losses in 16 years.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, CPD spokesman, Dr Gabriel Nwambu, said recent figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) point to a dramatic turnaround in the nation’s oil sector, attributing the progress to decisive government action, security operations, and community-based private partnerships.

According to the NUPRC, Nigeria’s daily crude oil losses in July 2025 dropped to 9,600 barrels per day, a sharp decline from an average of 102,900 barrels per day at the peak of 2021.

The report shows a 44 percent reduction in 2022, followed by a 79 percent reduction in 2023, with sustained declines through 2024 and the first seven months of 2025.

This, the coalition noted, represents a 94.57 percent drop compared to the 2021 peak.

“The statistics tell a compelling story of progress,” Nwambu said. “This monumental success is a direct consequence of strategic political will and effective collaboration.

We stand here today to commend the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for demonstrating the courage and commitment to address this long-standing crisis head-on.”

The coalition, which comprises the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Initiative for Ecology, Climate and Environmental Rescue, Coalition for Democratic Watchdogs, Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms, Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption, and other groups, lauded the government for providing “the enabling environment and strategic support” that made the turnaround possible.

It also praised Nigeria’s security agencies for their “unwavering commitment” to what it described as a “kinetic approach”—directly confronting and dismantling theft networks that had long sabotaged the nation’s oil sector.

A significant portion of the coalition’s commendation was directed at Tantita Security Services Limited, a private security firm working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Nwambu said Tantita’s “deep operational knowledge” and its collaborative model involving local communities had proven decisive in detecting illegal refining sites and securing critical pipelines.

“This is a model for success that harnesses both professional expertise and local intelligence, creating a formidable deterrent against criminal activity,” he said.

The coalition stressed that the benefits of the progress extend far beyond the oil sector, pointing to the fiscal implications. “The dramatic reduction in crude oil losses translates directly into increased revenue for our nation,” Nwambu stated.

“This means more funds are available for critical government projects that will benefit every citizen, from building roads and schools to providing healthcare and social services.”

He added that the development not only boosts Nigeria’s global oil market standing but also strengthens investor confidence, paving the way for further growth and job creation.

Calling for continuity, the CPD urged the government to sustain and protect the collaborative model, warning that any disruption could “risk a rapid relapse into the high-loss era, jeopardizing the economic gains that have been so hard-won.”

“In conclusion, we salute the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, our dedicated security agencies, and Tantita Security Services Limited for this national achievement,” Nwambu declareda. “The numbers speak for themselves, and we are confident that a sustained commitment to this model will bring about greater prosperity and a more secure future for all Nigerians.”

The address was signed by representatives of six organizations: Dr. Gabriel Nwambu (Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness), Malik Momoh (Initiative for Ecology, Climate and Environmental Rescue), Briggs Ironbar (Coalition for Democratic Watchdogs), Sepuloe Fineface (Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms), Dagogo West (Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption), and Comrade Peter Nwokolo (Citizens Rights & Leadership Awareness Initiative).