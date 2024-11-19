Coalition Charges NNPCL To Hit 2 Million Bpd Target

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for National Prosperity and Efficiency in Governance has charged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to hit the 2 million bpd OPEC quota for the country by the end of this year.

The Coalition during a solidarity rally on Tuesday in Abuja, applauded the NNPCL for attaining over 1.808 million barrel per day production level as of this month.

The Coalition led by the trio of Danesi Momoh, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta and Johnson Kolawole Micheal, noted that the feat by the Mele Kyari-led NNPCL was worth celebrating by well-meaning Nigerians.

The coalition expressed appreciation to NNPCL partners, private security outfits involved and our very valued Security Agencies coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser for their effort in eliminating the security challenges and curbing the national economic sabotage that has hitherto hindered crude oil production in Nigeria.

The coalition observed that the war room initiative by Kyari has proven to be a masterstroke as Nigerians have been saved from the daily loss of crude oil to bunkers worth billions of naira that would have been utilised for developmental purposes.

The coalition recalled that before the inauguration of the war room in June 25, 2024, production was at 1.430 bpd adding to underline the fact that the initiative was a game changer, production hit 1.7 million bpd in August 2024. And now in November, it’s at 1.808 million bpd, thereby signalling that the target of 2 million bpd is by all current production arithmetic, achievable.

The coalition further applauded the NNPCL over the increase and stability in gas production which stands at 7.4 billion cubic feet per day (cfd), adding it is an indication that the 12.2 bcfd projection for 2030 is reachable.

The coalition described NNPCL’s resolve to embark on the sale of crude oil to Dangote Refineries in Naira, adding its readiness to do so to other emerging refineries reinforces good faith in local refineries and oil production.

“The Nigerian oil industry led by NNPCL can be said to be on a safe sail. Again we wish to salute the NNPCL led by Mele Kyari for keeping their eyes on the ball, despite occasional attacks from critical Nigerians like some of us. We hope to be here at the end of the year to celebrate again the 2 million bpd expected. We shall all keep our eyes on it, encouraging all stakeholders to ensure it is achieved.”

