Coalition Challenges Kyari’s Critics To Prove Allegations, Warns Against Media Trial

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency in Governance under the under the leadership of Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative (EUYI) has challenged those criticising the administration of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPLC), Mallam Mele Kyari, to come forward with proof of their allegations against him.

Since leaving office, Kyari has been criticised by some Nigerians who questioned his activities during his tenure as GCEO of the NNPC Limited, and have demanded for an investigation into how he ran the Company.

However, Convener of EUYI, Amb. Solomon Adodo, who spoke on behalf of other members of the Coalition yesterday in Abuja, described the criticisms and attacks on the Kyari as “a sponsored campaign of calumny” fueled by some persons whom he alleged have vested interests.

He said: “Recall that on April 25, 2025, we addressed the media to expose the heavily financed campaign of calumny against Mallam Mele Kyari. We specifically challenged those in.

Share