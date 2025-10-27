Coalition Celebrates Betta Edu At 39

A group of youths under the auspices of the Coalition of Youths for Progressive Nigeria has poured encomiums on former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu, who clocked 39 years on Sunday.

In a press statement signed by the Coalition’s National Coordinator, Abubakar Sumaila, the youths described Dr Edu as “A model of innovation and humanitarian excellence.”

“Dr Betta Edu is not just a leader, she’s a movement of hope and compassion. Her story reminds every young Nigerian that service with integrity still matters,” the statement read.

They commended her proactive approach to governance, her direct engagement with communities, and her unwavering focus on the welfare of vulnerable citizens across the country.

According to the group, Dr Edu’s empathy, accessibility, and passion for human development have set a new benchmark for leadership, especially for young women in public service.

As she marks her 39th birthday, the outpouring of love and appreciation from across Nigeria reflects the deep connection she shares with the people of Nigeria.

The youths also prayed for greater strength, wisdom, and grace for Dr Edu as she continues to impact lives irrespective of background, faith, or region.