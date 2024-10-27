Coalition Celebrates Betta Edu At 38, Says She’s An Exceptional Youth

Share

A Coalition under the auspices of Makoko Youth Alliance has celebrated Dr Betta Edu on her 38th birthday, describing her as a rare gem worthy of emulation.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the Coalition, Oluseye Setonji and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, noted that Dr Edu exudes compassion, empathy, integrity and diligence in the discharge of her assigned duties while Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

The Coalition made up of Youths drawn from different clans in Makoko a community in Lagos State, insisted that Edu within the period she was in office as minister, Edu took time to visit the vulnerable including those residing in hard-to-reach areas in Makoko community.

He said: “We in Makoko communities directly felt Dr Edu’s youthful energy, positive impacts and human empathy for the vulnerable as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“The strings of achievements and success she recorded in the areas of the fight against poverty and humanitarian responses as well as other interventions are boldly printed on the sands of time.

“Dr Edu threw herself into the job and brought her youthful energy and zeal to bear on it as she braced odds and difficulties to visit the vulnerable in this part of the country, including hard-to-reach areas in Makoko touching lives and offering comfort to those below Poverty line.

“She is one Minister under President Tinubu who takes the Renewed Hope policies and programmes directly to the people.

“As Nigerians across ethnic, religious and cultural divides celebrate this urbane, focused, cerebral and detribalised daughter of Nigeria as she clocks 38 we pray that God should give her more strength to continue her responsibility” the statement added.

The coalition further described Dr Edu as an “exceptional youth, Light of a generation born to touch lives. Her public service trajectory speaks volumes of dedication and patriotism. Dr Edu is a young woman with tremendous impact, one whose life spells integrity and hard work.

“Dr Beta Edu wields tremendous capacity to think and lead with initiative and achieve results. Makoko Youths celebrate her today and rejoice with her as she attains 38.”

