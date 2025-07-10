Coalition: Bode George Berates PDP Members Joining ADC

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed disappointment over the defection of some PDP members to the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during a Lagos PDP stakeholders’ meeting held to celebrate what he termed the “restoration” of the party, George described the defection as disheartening, particularly from individuals who rose to high-ranking positions in the country under the PDP.

“There are a lot of maneuvers, and I feel disheartened that those of us who are foundation members of this party and who have benefited optimally from it those who became number two and number three men in this country are now leaving,” he said.

He urged defectors to reconsider their actions, describing their departure as abandoning their political roots.

“Can you leave your father’s house because it is leaking and go become a tenant elsewhere? You are respected in this party. This same party mentored you to become who you are today. I advise you because this coalition just started to take it easy. There is no way you can compare their congregation to ours.”

George further recalled that similar defections in the past ended in disappointment, with those individuals eventually returning to the PDP.

“It’s a shame. They did it before, got beaten, and came back. I’m advising them to rethink and return. The major issue they raised is to form a coalition to defeat President Bola Tinubu. But how? Everyone sitting at that table wants to be the presidential candidate,” he said.

He emphasized that the PDP, by its tradition and principles, would not field a northern presidential candidate in 2027.

“President Buhari ruled for eight years. Where is he from? Katsina. Is that Lagos or Calabar? This is ‘Turn-by-Turn Nigeria Limited.’ There is no chance that someone from the North will be the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2027. That would be an insult to the founding fathers of this party.”

Citing the example of late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, George said loyalty to party ideals should be paramount.

“Alex Ekwueme led the G14 and contested twice for the presidency. He didn’t win, but he didn’t collapse the party. He remained loyal. That’s what you call a God-fearing gentleman.”

He blamed past internal crises, including the 2023 presidential primary, for weakening the party, saying the current celebration was to mark PDP’s rebound.

“Today is special for us. Some said PDP was dead. But despite the crisis at the national level, we have survived. When the head is bad, no matter your effort, the rest of the body won’t function. But I’m happy to tell you that we are back. This ‘Iroko’ party has withstood the storm. We are celebrating the restoration and rebirth of PDP.”