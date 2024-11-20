New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
Coalition Asks NNPCL To Hit 2 Million Bpd Target

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for National Prosperity and Efficiency in Governance has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to hit the 2 million bpd OPEC quota for the country by the end of the year.

The coalition during a solidarity rally on Tuesday in Abuja applauded the NNPCL for attaining over 1.808 million barrel per day production level as of this month.

The group led by Danesi Momoh, Igwe Ude-umanta and Johnson Michael noted that the NNPCL’s achievement was worth celebrating by well-meaning Nigerians.

The coalition expressed appreciation to NNPCL partners, private security outfits involved and security agencies coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser for their effort in eliminating the security challenges and curbing the national economic sabotage that has hitherto hindered crude oil production in Nigeria.

