Coalition Asks Anti-Graft Agencies To Probe UBEC Procurement Process

The Education Rights Activists Coalition (ERAC) has called on anti-corruption agencies to probe the procurement processes of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The coalition also advised the Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba, to give room for investigation into allegations levelled against her.

President of the Coalition, Comrade Odoh Dave, in a press conference on Monday, claimed that there was a need to probe UBEC and Garba to ensure transparency.

He noted that there were complaints against Garba concerning infractions, disregard for the rule of law, and flagrant administrative misconduct.

Dave said, “We have confirmed, from independent insiders, that the supposed ‘new organogram’ introduced is yet to be subjected to National Assembly oversight.

“Nevertheless, it is important that everyone understands that UBEC is a statutory body with a defined governance framework and oversight hierarchy. It is not a one-person fiefdom.

“Leadership in such a sensitive agency demands fidelity to law, respect for institutions, and adherence to procedural orthodoxy.”

The coalition president said a thorough investigation into UBEC procurement processes would strengthen public trust in the agency.

He said, “These allegations, including concerns over procurement processes—if substantiated—are grave enough to warrant not just resignation, but a full forensic investigation by the anti-corruption agencies.

“We are calling for a forensic and independent investigation of all contracts, changes in personnel decisions, and procurement practices undertaken since Dr. Aisha Garba assumed office. If exonerated, so be it. But if found culpable, the full weight of the law must apply.

“Indeed, we have begun filing formal petitions to the Public Complaints Commission, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the National Assembly Committees on Basic Education, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We are also liaising with legal practitioners to file a public interest suit seeking judicial interpretation of the scope of powers exercised by the Executive Secretary.”