Coalition Applauds IGP’s Professionalism In Sowore’s Defamation Case

…Condemns Attack on Force PRO, Adejobi

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria has commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his patience, professionalism, and adherence to due process in handling Omoyele Sowore’s defamation case.

The Coalition in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, President and Secretary, Hon John Atani, said the IGP has demonstrated that the Nigerian Police Force under his leadership is law-abiding and committed to justice.

It noted that the IGP’s action is a mark of true leadership.

The Coalition also accused Sowore of trying to use social media to undermine the police and compromise the security of life and property in the country.

It said: “We wish to commend the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his patience, professionalism, and adherence to due process in handling Omoyele Sowore’s defamation case.

Unlike some who would resort to abuse of power and intimidation, the IGP chose the lawful route by seeking redress in court. This demonstrates that the Nigerian Police Force under his leadership is law-abiding and committed to justice.

“This is the mark of true leadership, an act of resolving issues through the proper legal channels rather than brute force.

“Sowore has built a career out of harassing and undermining public officials, and it is time to set the record straight.

Recently he posted a self-indicting video evidence of himself where he was seen resisting and obstructing public officers doing their job, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking and portraying actions allegedly aimed at preventing arrests.

“His attack on the IGP is not just a random act of provocation; it is part of his larger agenda to destabilize the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is unacceptable, and we refuse to sit on the fence while such reckless behaviour continues unchecked. It is undeniable that Sowore thrives on controversy, baseless activism, and political blackmail.

“His entire career revolves around inciting protests, misleading the public, and portraying himself as a hero of democracy while serving the interest of anyone readily available to pay his price.

“He is nothing but a bitter loser who has failed repeatedly at the polls and now seeks relevance by attacking those in government. His inability to secure even a fraction of national support during his presidential run under the African Action Congress (AAC) exposed his lack of leadership capacity.

“Instead of engaging in constructive opposition, he has chosen the path of malicious falsehoods, cyberbullying, and outright defamation.

“His actions show that he is more interested in anarchy than governance. His threats to bring down President Tinubu’s government are not just reckless but also a clear indication of his anti-democratic tendencies. Sowore’s penchant for false accusations and digital harassment has finally caught up with him.

“The 16-count cybercrime charges filed against him are evident in his continued abuse of online platforms to spread lies and incite chaos.

“It is worth noting that IGP Kayode Egbetokun has shown maturity and respect for the rule of law by taking legal action. Sowore has chosen to manipulate public sentiment by playing the victim card and making unrepentant noises on his social media handles.

“We reaffirm that Omoyele Sowore is not an activist but a professional troublemaker and a failed politician, who has built a career on blackmail and misinformation. His current trial is long overdue, and we urge the judiciary to ensure that justice is served without fear or favour.

“We urge his supporters not to allow themselves to be used by a man whose agenda is purely selfish. Everyone must understand that social media is not a court of law.

“Therefore, let the law take its course. Sowore must be held accountable for his reckless and defamatory actions. Nigeria is bigger than any individual, and we will not allow one man’s selfish agenda to derail the progress and focus of our nation.”

The coalition also condemned the attack on the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, especially the petition by Deji Adeyanju to the US Embassy and the UK Embassy to impose a Visa ban on Adejobi.

According to the Coalition, the allegations of Adeyanju in the petition are baseless and a misrepresentation of facts.

“We also condemned the petition by Deji Adeyanju to the United States of America Embassy and British Embassy for visa restriction against the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“This petition is baseless and a deliberate misrepresentation designed to discredit the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

“It is important to clarify that ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi is a highly professional and dedicated police officer who has served the Nigeria Police Force meritoriously.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to law enforcement, public engagement, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

“As the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Adejobi has worked tirelessly to promote human rights, enhance a cordial relationship between the police and the public, and improve police-citizens interactions in an unprecedented manner.

“Contrary to the allegations raised by Adeyanju, ACP Adejobi’s statements on social media have been misinterpreted and taken out of context in an attempt to malign his character.

“His remarks, which emphasize the importance of respect for law enforcement officers, align with international best practices and are not, in any way, a suppression of free speech. The petition against him is merely a diversionary tactic designed to discredit the police force and create public unrest.

“We urge you to dismiss the baseless allegations against ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and recognize them for what they truly are, an attempt by anarchists masquerading as activists to sow discord and weaken Nigeria’s security apparatus,” it said.

